‘Japan city’ in works to attract investments on semicon, robotics: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state was building a dedicated “Japan City” to attract investments in semiconductors, data centres and electronics manufacturing. He said the state aimed to integrate Japanese manufacturing practices, including Kaizen, 5S, lean manufacturing, robotics, automation and precision engineering, with its young workforce.

“We have India’s largest youth workforce—talented and skilled—and we aim to introduce this workforce to Japanese work ethics and standards,” Adityanath said, adding that the priority was to connect the state’s youth with Japanese manufacturing culture.

Yogi was speaking at a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for projects by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. The Governor of Nagasaki and the Vice Governor of Yamanashi attended the event.

The “UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026”, being held from August 18 to 23, is expected to further strengthen ties, with more than 200 industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers from Japan expected to participate. Several Japanese companies are setting up units in the state. Escorts Kubota is setting up a plant in YEIDA Sector-10, with an investment of around `2,025 crore.

The facility will have an annual capacity of 60,000 tractors and 15,000 units of construction equipment in its first phase, generating 3,829 direct jobs, officials said. Minda Corporation has proposed a combined investment of `1,166 crore for two projects in the YEIDA area, expected to create around 6,440 jobs. Japanese firms including Denso, Nagase and Seiko Advance already operate in Uttar Pradesh.

We have India’s largest youth workforce: CM

“We have India’s largest youth workforce—talented and skilled—and we aim to introduce this workforce to Japanese work ethics and standards,” Adityanath said, adding that the priority was to connect the state’s youth with Japanese manufacturing culture.