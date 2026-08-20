Sanitation workers call off strike after meeting with MCD standing panel chief

NEW DELHI: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said on Wednesday that the strike by sanitation workers of Metro Waste Handling Private Limited had been called off.

The strike, called over the murder of an on-duty sanitation worker, identified as Anil Kumar, in Kalyanpuri and had affected services in various areas of east Delhi. Sharma held a meeting with representatives of Metro Waste Handling Private Limited and sanitation workers to discuss their concerns and demands.

After discussing the matter with all stakeholders, the workers decided to call off the strike. The private company has already provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased sanitation worker.

In addition to that, the company has assured employment to a family member of the deceased. The workers have been assured that the necessary action would be taken to meet all their demands.

Further, Sharma appealed to the sanitation workers to resume their duties so that sanitation services in the affected areas of east Delhi could be restored as soon as possible and residents would not face inconvenience.

She added that the company has been directed to ensure the welfare and safety of the workers. All demands of the sanitation workers will be considered, she said.