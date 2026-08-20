Security up for Delhi University Students’ Union polls, 500 cameras to keep watch

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi administration on Wednesday further intensified security and surveillance measures ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 17. DU officials said more than 500 CCTV cameras would monitor the North and South campuses and key routes.

DU Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh said at a press briefing that the administration, in coordination with the Delhi Police, was closely monitoring vehicles and movement around the university. Sustained enforcement over the past month had helped curb the gathering of vehicles during campaigning, he said. No fresh cases of defacement had been reported so far.

The administration warned candidates and students that violations of election rules could lead to cancellation of nominations and, in serious cases, cancellation of the election itself. The Lyngdoh Committee guidelines would be strictly enforced throughout the electoral process.