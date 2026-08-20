Security up for Delhi University Students’ Union polls, 500 cameras to keep watch

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi administration on Wednesday further intensified security and surveillance measures ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 17. DU officials said more than 500 CCTV cameras would monitor the North and South campuses and key routes.
DU Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh said at a press briefing that the administration, in coordination with the Delhi Police, was closely monitoring vehicles and movement around the university. Sustained enforcement over the past month had helped curb the gathering of vehicles during campaigning, he said. No fresh cases of defacement had been reported so far.
The administration warned candidates and students that violations of election rules could lead to cancellation of nominations and, in serious cases, cancellation of the election itself. The Lyngdoh Committee guidelines would be strictly enforced throughout the electoral process.
Printed pamphlets and posters have been completely prohibited for campaigning. Handwritten posters may be displayed only on designated ‘Wall of Democracy’ spaces. The proctor has asked principals of all 54 colleges to create two such walls, each measuring 10x10 feet—one for DUSU-related campaigning and another for college-level elections.
Campaign teams have also been restricted to a maximum of five students. In women’s colleges, only female students will be permitted to campaign. Candidates will face strict action if alcohol or narcotic substances are found in their vehicles, with such violations potentially leading to immediate cancellation of nominations.
Security arrangements are being extended to areas around paying guest accommodations near the North and South campuses, particularly to prevent the presence of disruptive elements. NCC and NSS cadets will assist in awareness and monitoring, with the administration stressing that its objective is prevention rather than punishment. The police are also monitoring social media activity through the cybercrime cell.