The Pieces Of Home

When Babli left her village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, for Delhi with her mother and siblings, they left with a few clothes and one family photograph. Her father had died shortly before they left, and the photograph, altered at a studio, was aimed at bringing him into the frame, to complete the family picture.

Today, that photograph holds her father, brother and grandmother together, even though they were never photographed at the same time. Babli’s story is among those featured in ‘What Women Carry’, a photography and storytelling exhibition by the Margins to Access Project (MAP), which looks at the objects women hold on to through migration, displacement, changing ideas of home, and what people choose to carry when they cannot take everything with them. The exhibition is on view till today at the Convention Centre foyer of the India Habitat Centre.

Roshni Shanker, executive director and founder of MAP, says the women featured in the exhibition come from communities that MAP works with, “including forcibly displaced migrants, inter-state migrant workers, survivors of gender-based violence, and women from low-income and socially marginalised communities.” Some have crossed international borders because of conflict and insecurity, while others have moved within India for marriage, work, or to seek better opportunities.

What connects these experiences is the personal meaning women attach to the things they choose to keep.