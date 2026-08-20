Two shooters associated with Sangwan, Bambiha gangs arrested in two cases in Delhi and Punjab

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Bambiha gangs, who were wanted in two cases in Delhi and Punjab, officials said. The accused have been identified as Harmanjit Singh, 23, of Amritsar, and Harshdeep Singh alias Billa, 22, of Ludhiana.

A firing incident took place in Najafgarh on August 16, following which the involvement of foreign-based gangster Nandu surfaced. Based on intelligence inputs, Harmanjit and Harshdeep were identified and apprehended near Sultanpur Dabas village, an officer said.

According to police, Harshdeep was allegedly approached for an assignment in Delhi at the instance of Devender Singh alias Gopi Lahoria, who is based in Canada and allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang. Harshdeep is wanted in several extortion and firing cases in Punjab, particularly in Moga, and is associated with the Nandu gang. Harmanjit agreed to accompany him as he needed money, police said.

The accused allegedly travelled to Delhi by bus on August 14 and stayed at a hotel near Dwarka Mor. They were allegedly instructed to eliminate a person whose photograph was shared with them.

On August 16, they reached the target area and spotted the person at an egg shop. They allegedly followed him to his house and entered it, but refrained from firing after seeing women and children inside. Police said the accused later returned to Delhi on August 18 on Lahoria’s directions to complete the assignment.