Two women held for cheating man using dating app in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two women have been arrested for allegedly cheating a 67-year-old man of Rs 1.30 lakh after befriending him through a dating app, stealing his mobile phone and using it to transfer money from his bank accounts in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Jyotsna (26), who allegedly operated a fictitious dating profile, and her associate Manshi (21), both Delhi residents.

According to police, the complainant came in contact with a woman through a dating app and later communicated with her on a messaging application. He subsequently met the woman and her associate in Defence Colony.

On July 24, the complainant met both women at a restaurant, where they had dinner. While leaving, his mobile phone was allegedly stolen. Subsequently, Rs 1.30 lakh was transferred through UPI from his two bank accounts without his consent.

An e-FIR was registered at the cyber police station of southwest district on July 25.

CCTV footage showed two women withdrawing the money, helping police identify the accused, officials said.