40 lakh new homes by 2047 to open door for denser development

NEW DELHI: Nearly 40 lakh additional dwelling units by 2047 are on the cards under the MPD as the capital prepares to accommodate the growing population and changing household sizes along with future urban expansion. It seeks to achieve this through redevelopment, densification and planned urban extensions.

According to the plan, Delhi will require about 40 lakh additional houses by 2047 assuming an average household size of 4.5 persons.

Rather than relying just on expansion into new areas, the MPD adopts a two-pronged spatial development strategy. It proposes redevelopment, regeneration and densification of existing urban areas through transit-orientated development (TOD), mixed-use development, urban renewal and infrastructure augmentation. At the same time, it provides for planned development of greenfield areas through land pooling policy and low-density area development.

The plan also identifies ageing housing stock, under-utilised plots and low-density areas where infrastructure already exists as opportunities for redevelopment. It also provides for in situ rehabilitation of slums and Jhuggi clusters and regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

Height restrictions are also being eased in for certain projects. The plan states that tall buildings should be designed as landmark developments that strengthen imageability and identity of the city’s skyline. For example, TOD projects on private land that cannot utilise their permissible FAR because of height restrictions may receive relaxation in ground coverage, subject to fire-safety and green-space norms.

Land-use and transport integration are to be promoted by optimising density close to Metro, RRTS, and other mass-transit nodes. Under the TOD policy, the plan aims for high-density, mixed-use development with higher floor-area ratio (FAR) in designated TOD zones along existing and planned metro corridors and around regional and interstate mass-transit stations.