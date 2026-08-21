Baseline tests in schools from August 27

NEW DELHI: Schools in the city will conduct a baseline assessment for students of Classes 2 to 8 from August 27 to evaluate their foundational literacy and numeracy skills. The assessment will be conducted under the NIPUN Sankalp programme in schools affiliated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) and the Directorate of Education.

The Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Thursday issued directions to schools regarding the assessment. According to a circular, the assessment will be held on August 27 for Hindi, August 29 for English and August 31 for Mathematics.

The assessment will be conducted through OMR-based tests, with schools instructed to maintain a strict “one desk-one student” arrangement to ensure fairness and confidentiality. Schools have also been asked to register all students on the NIPUN Sankalp online portal and verify their records before the assessment.

For students of Classes 2 and 3, teachers will fill in the entire OMR sheet, including student details and responses. For Classes 4 to 8, teachers will enter the student details and complete Part B of the assessment, while students will attempt and fill in Part A, the circular read.