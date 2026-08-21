Baseline tests in schools from August 27

NEW DELHI: Schools in the city will conduct a baseline assessment for students of Classes 2 to 8 from August 27 to evaluate their foundational literacy and numeracy skills. The assessment will be conducted under the NIPUN Sankalp programme in schools affiliated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) and the Directorate of Education.
The Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Thursday issued directions to schools regarding the assessment. According to a circular, the assessment will be held on August 27 for Hindi, August 29 for English and August 31 for Mathematics.
The assessment will be conducted through OMR-based tests, with schools instructed to maintain a strict “one desk-one student” arrangement to ensure fairness and confidentiality. Schools have also been asked to register all students on the NIPUN Sankalp online portal and verify their records before the assessment.
For students of Classes 2 and 3, teachers will fill in the entire OMR sheet, including student details and responses. For Classes 4 to 8, teachers will enter the student details and complete Part B of the assessment, while students will attempt and fill in Part A, the circular read.
Students who remain absent on the scheduled date of the baseline assessment will be provided an opportunity to appear for the assessment by September 5. The concerned Heads of Schools have been asked to make all possible efforts to ensure maximum participation and ensure that all eligible absent students are assessed within the extended period.
“The OMR sheets of such students shall be completed and incorporated in the respective class-wise packets after the assessment. Heads of Schools have been tasked with ensuring that the assessment is conducted on time and that trained teachers are deployed for the process. They will also be responsible for the proper filling and verification of OMR sheets, as well as their safe packing and submission,” the notification stated.
More colleges join board-mark admissions
Many Delhi University colleges have joined the list of institutions offering undergraduate admissions on the basis of Class 12 board marks to fill vacant seats after the CUET-based admission process.
The latest colleges to join the list are Shyam Lal College and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), Kalindi College, Lakshmibai College, PGDAV College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce and Vivekanand College.
The move follows Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College and Rajdhani College. The return to board-mark-based admissions has drawn criticism from faculty members.