Delhi L-G directs police to bolster security for elderly, women

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed measures being undertaken by the Delhi Police to strengthen the safety and security of senior citizens and women in the national capital.

Sandhu held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and took stock of specialised community policing initiatives, public welfare platforms and targeted security measures for vulnerable groups.

During the meeting, the L-G reviewed the functioning and adoption of the Delhi Police’s dedicated mobile application for senior citizens. He also assessed regular outreach, registrations and beat-level interaction between police personnel and elderly residents.

The L-G directed the police to ensure prompt grievance redressal, effective emergency assistance and regular visits by local police personnel to senior citizens. He also ordered a comprehensive reassessment of the number of senior citizens in Delhi and directed that the mobile application be expanded accordingly.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning and deployment of the specialised ‘Shishtachar Squads’, which were formed district-wise last year to curb eve-teasing and street harassment and maintain public order around educational institutions, transit hubs and crowded marketplaces.