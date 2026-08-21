Interstate anti-cancer drug syndicate busted, 17 held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an interstate syndicate involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit and diverted anti-cancer medicines, arresting 17 people and recovering drugs worth around Rs 9 crore and Rs 50 lakh in cash.

Police recovered 588 filled vials, six empty vials, seven empty boxes and 3,021 units of other medicines. The medicines included Darzalex, Imfinzi, Erbitux, Opdyta, Gazyva, Bavencio, Adcetris and Keytruda, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

The probe began on June 22 after police received information about an organised syndicate involved in procuring, storing and supplying high-value anti-cancer medicines. Seven teams, along with the Drugs Department and local police, conducted raids at several locations in Delhi and Navi Mumbai.

Investigators found that the syndicate procured medicines through unauthorised sources, diverted medicines meant for cancer patients from hospitals and diverted government-supplied medicines from institutions and warehouses.

The medicines were stored at residential and other premises without valid invoices, purchase records, drug licences or other required documents. Original cartons and empty boxes were allegedly reused for repackaging. Batch numbers, MRP details and other identifying markings were removed using chemicals such as acetone to conceal the medicines’ source and identity.