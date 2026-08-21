L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviews BRICS summit preparations

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed stakeholder agencies to ensure smooth traffic and security management, robust civic upkeep, and emergency medical readiness across key venues and movement corridors for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

In a post on X on Thursday, Sandhu said that the national capital is fully geared up to extend an orderly, secure and warm welcome to all visiting delegates of the Summit to be held in September.

The L-G reviewed preparation for the Summit in a meeting with senior officers and directed all stakeholder departments and agencies to ensure smooth traffic and security management, robust civic upkeep, and emergency medical readiness across key venues and movement corridors.

He stressed the need for seamless multi-agency coordination and time-bound execution across all fronts, marking the importance of Delhi being chosen as the Summit venue.

“Guided by our timeless ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, Delhi is fully geared up to extend an orderly, secure and warm welcome to all visiting delegates,” he said in the post.

BRICS represents 11 major market economies of the world. The group was formed in 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India, China (BRIC) coming together to ensure greater cooperation among them. Later on, South Africa joined in 2011 with the group acronym changing to BRICS.

In a further expansion, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE became full member of BRICS in 2024 and Indonesia in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, among other joined BRICS as Partner Countries in 2025.