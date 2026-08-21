MCD panel flags sanitation gaps, orders tighter monitoring

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee on Thursday directed officials to strengthen sanitation arrangements across the city, amid concerns over shortages of sanitation workers, resources and auto-tippers.

At a special meeting on the city’s sanitation system and the ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azaadi’ campaign, councillors flagged garbage accumulation at vacant plots, inadequate cleaning of dhalaos, waste and cow dung on roads and public places, and poor cleaning of narrow lanes.

Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma directed officials to ensure no negligence in sanitation work, fixing responsibility on Deputy Commissioners and Sanitation Superintendents through regular monitoring.

The committee ordered officials to identify recurring garbage accumulation points, or black spots, and provide permanent local solutions instead of one-time cleaning. It also called for stronger segregation of wet and dry waste at source, involving RWAs, market associations and local organisations in awareness campaigns.

It directed strict action against illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste on roads, vacant plots and public places, including surveillance of repeat-offender areas and challans where required.

Regular cleaning of dhalaos, timely waste disposal, faster grievance redressal and feedback to complainants were also emphasised.

Sharma said the campaign’s success should not be measured merely by removing garbage heaps, but by ensuring the same locations do not become dumping points again.