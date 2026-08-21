Plans to shift wholesale, warehousing activities out of Walled City on cards

NEW DELHI: Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2047 has proposed relocation of warehousing and wholesale activities from Walled City areas, including Chandni Chowk, to other locations outside the city centre while proposing no change in the original layout of Connaught Place.

The plan says the local bodies and the government may prepare a schedule for relocating such activities to reduce freight-related congestion within the city while also taking note of smaller, decentralised warehousing services driven by e-commerce.

To facilitate the development of big-box retail outlets, the plan permits warehouses, which are existing on plots measuring 1 hectare or more and have direct access from a 30m right of way, to undertake retail activities.

The MPD proposes promoting the concept of “24-hour city” by identifying nodes, precincts and circuits to attract tourists and local residents. It says that extending the use of workspaces, socio-cultural facilities and commercial establishments will promote a vibrant nightlife and boost the local economy.

It also emphasises the removal of encroachments and unauthorised constructions from Karol Bagh, one of the city’s busiest markets, which has a mix of plotted residential and commercial areas.

For Metropolitan City Centre (MCC) areas, MPD proposes an integrated improvement plan incorporating urban design, redevelopment, repair of dilapidated buildings, conservation of heritage structures, landscaping, traffic and transportation, safe pedestrian walkways, parking and recreational and cultural spaces.

The MPD lays down that the size of plots in Connaught Place will be maintained according to the existing layout plan, with no permission for subdivision. The plan also says that specific economic activities, including the hospitality district in Paharganj and wholesale and warehousing activity in Sadar Bazaar, will be revitalised through regeneration.