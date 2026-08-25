Delhi HC gives residents of slum clusters near PM's residence six weeks to relocate to Savda Ghevra

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted six weeks to the residents of three slum clusters near the prime minister's residence in the Lok Kalyan Marg area to vacate their homes and shift to alternative accommodation in Savda Ghevra.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia constituted a monitoring committee under the chairmanship of a retired judicial officer to supervise rehabilitation of the dwellers of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Colony.

The panel will comprise high-ranking officials of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, DUSIB, DDA, DJB, Directorate of Education and health department.

The bench asserted that the rehabilitation of residents of the three slums has to be "meaningful" and it must ensure their right to live with human dignity, which is one of the facets of Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"The appellants shall vacate their dwelling units in the three Jhuggi Jhopri bastis at B.R. Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Colony within six weeks from today and within this period they shall be settled in the accommodation allotted to them in DUSIB Colony at Savda Ghevra, Delhi, whereafter they shall be evicted to clear the land, if necessary, with the assistance of the police," the court ordered.

It asked the Land and Development Office (L&DO) to immediately issue a notification constituting the monitoring committee.

The court passed the order on appeals by the residents of the slums challenging a single-judge's May 11 judgement, which had refused to interfere with their eviction.

The Centre had sought their eviction on the grounds that the jhuggi-jhopdi clusters were in a protected zone, immediately next to an operational Air Force Station, and the decision to remove unauthorised construction in the area was taken to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and for other important public and security purposes.