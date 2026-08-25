Delhi sees over six-fold rise in H1N1 cases; children, elderly most at risk, doctors warn

NEW DELHI: With H1N1 cases rising in the national capital, doctors and health experts have warned that children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses are at higher risk of developing severe infection.

Delhi has recorded more than 2,300 Influenza-A cases so far this year, including over 1,777 H1N1 cases till Friday, according to health department data. As many as 114 H1N1 cases were reported on Thursday alone.

"The rise in H1N1 cases has brought preventive vaccination back into the conversation," said Dr Bharat Gopal, senior director, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta Mediclinic, Defence Colony and Medanta-The Medicity.

More people have been enquiring about seasonal influenza vaccination, particularly high-risk individuals and families with children or elderly members, he said.

Dr Bibhu Anand, physician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "The swine flu test is easily available in almost all hospitals and diagnostic centres."

Testing at private hospitals generally costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000, while a full respiratory BioFire panel can cost between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000.

In government hospitals, the cost is "almost negligible," he said.

Dr Anand also said that multiplex PCR testing can be done only at restricted laboratories and the decision to test should be based on the patient's symptoms, clinical presentation and the treating physician's assessment.

The increase in cases is being reflected in the number of patients seeking medical consultation at hospitals across Delhi-NCR.