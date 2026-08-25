Why flowers keep blooming in Aishwaryan K’s art

His works bring together colourful flowers, leaves intertwined with human figures, vines that obscure figures and trees that occupy large portions of the pictorial space. For Aishwaryan, the process of transforming what he observes in the world into images is part of the pleasure of being an artist. “Most of us are creatures in the habit of seeing, learning, reading something new. We were made to create things of wonder for our own kind and that stimulates all our senses. The very purpose we are here for and I am blessed to be one of those who enjoys being on the creative side, I thrive in this happiness,” he says.

Born in Palakkad, Kerala, and now based in Bengaluru, Aishwaryan’s works are also informed by his experiences in the city and its green spaces, including Cubbon Park and its numerous flower and vegetable markets. Rather than documenting these places, he picks out details that catch his attention and reimagines them through his own visual language.

“I always notice the most obvious to the least visible. Anything and everything that catches my interest is like a piece of puzzle I get to play around to create an image of my own. I take full liberty as a visual artist to recreate what nature has already made. I love to reinterpret my version of many things already seen or unseen,” he says.