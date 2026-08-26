37-year-old dies after fall from five-star hotel

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a five-star hotel in central Delhi on Tuesday, police said, The incident took place at the Le Meridien Hotel. According to police, the Parliament Street police station received information on Tuesday about a person having allegedly jumped from the fourth-floor poolside of the hotel.

As per the preliminary inquiry, the man had left his job at a company in Gurugram, Haryana, around six months ago and had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past few months. The deceased was married, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to RML Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The crime team inspected the spot and the body was preserved for a post-mortem examination.

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS are being conducted and further inquiry is underway, the officer said. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the hotel to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident.

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