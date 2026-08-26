City records wettest August day in two years

NEW DELHI: The capital received more than 100 mm of rainfall at several weather stations on Tuesday, making it the wettest August day in two years.

Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 99.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours on Tuesday, the highest for an August day in two years. The last time the city recorded more rainfall in August was on August 1, 2024, when Safdarjung received 107.6 mm. Palam recorded 68.0 mm, Lodi Road 98.3 mm, Ridge 100.4 mm and Ayanagar 101.9 mm.

There is likely to be a brief lull in rainfall activity during the early hours of Wednesday, with the first half of the day expected to remain largely dry. Rain activity is likely to pick up from the late afternoon and continue into the evening, with moderate to heavy showers expected at several places and isolated spells of very heavy rain.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely over the capital. Adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad are also likely to experience cloudy skies with rain, thundershowers in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 33.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal, while Palam recorded 31.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below normal.

Lodi Road registered 33.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal, while the mercury at Ridge and Ayanagar settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius and 31.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature was 23.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 2.9 degrees below normal.

Delhi’s air quality index stood at 101 on Tuesday, placing it in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.