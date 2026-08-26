FSSAI action on ITC over 100% claims paused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) not to cancel ITC Ltd’s licence for now over its use of “100 per cent” claims on Aashirvaad M.P. Chakki Atta.

“Since the issue regarding jurisdiction is to be decided and the courts will be closed, till the next date of hearing, no decision regarding cancellation of the licence will be taken,” the court said, listing the matter for September 9.

The FSSAI had in May 2025 advised food business operators to discontinue using “100 per cent” on food labels. On August 10, it issued a notice to ITC seeking an explanation.