No onion, sugar shortage, fresh stock to be procured if prices go up, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said that there is currently no shortage of onions or sugar. However, if prices rise further, it will ensure that residents do not have to bear the additional burden. The government will procure onions and sugar from NAFED, a Central government institution, and make them available at various locations across in city at procurement rates. The Delhi government will bear transportation and other related expenses.

In view of the possibility of a further rise in onion and sugar prices, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the department to prepare a detailed action plan. This includes arrangements to make affordable onions available through camps at various locations across Delhi. She also directed officials to initiate the process of procuring onions from NAFED.

The Central government has also taken steps to supply onions to states and areas facing shortages. The department has been asked to monitor the supply received by Delhi, ensure its proper distribution in the market and prevent hoarding. Necessary action will be taken against those found violating the rules.

Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government’s effort is to ensure that Delhi residents do not have to bear any additional burden if onion prices rise further. He said onions would be sold at the price at which they are made available by NAFED, while the Delhi government would bear transportation and related expenses.

Sirsa said the Central government has prescribed quantity limits to prevent hoarding of sugar. The Delhi government will also take action under these provisions if sugar is found stored beyond the prescribed limit.

Price watch