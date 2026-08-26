Roshanara Club to take 750 new lifetime members

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened a lifetime membership scheme for 750 new members at the iconic Roshanara Club, following the directions of Lieutenant -Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The scheme will open on August 28 and remain open till October 27.
Of the 750 memberships, 400 are being offered under the non-government category at Rs 12.50 lakh plus GST, while 350 are available under the government/PSU category at Rs 4 lakh plus GST.
The club had remained closed to public membership for several years. Officials said the scheme would provide sports lovers and heritage enthusiasts access to a range of exclusive facilities, including the recently launched clubhouse, food and beverage services, a card room and a gymnasium. Members can also avail these facilities with their dependants, while up to six guests will be allowed per member.
The clubhouse offers a lounge, restaurant, café and dining areas, bar, banquet facilities, kids’ zone, billiards and card room, subject to applicable bye-laws and prescribed charges.
“Registration will open on 28 August 2026 at 12:00 AM and remain open till 27 October 2026 at 11:59 PM. Interested applicants can register through the DDA Roshanara Club Membership registration portal,” the DDA said.
The club offers several sports and fitness facilities, including cricket pitches, tennis, squash, basketball, badminton, table tennis, pickleball, swimming pools, a multi-gym and fitness centre. It also offers yoga classes and coaching by qualified coaches in select sporting disciplines.
Spread over 22 acres of green surroundings, the over-century-old Roshanara Club has a significant sporting legacy. It is associated with the early history of Indian cricket and is recognised as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The club was officially taken over by the DDA on September 29, 2023, after the Delhi HC upheld its eviction order. The DDA currently has 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes and three public golf courses across Delhi.