Roshanara Club to take 750 new lifetime members

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened a lifetime membership scheme for 750 new members at the iconic Roshanara Club, following the directions of Lieutenant -Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The scheme will open on August 28 and remain open till October 27.

Of the 750 memberships, 400 are being offered under the non-government category at Rs 12.50 lakh plus GST, while 350 are available under the government/PSU category at Rs 4 lakh plus GST.

The club had remained closed to public membership for several years. Officials said the scheme would provide sports lovers and heritage enthusiasts access to a range of exclusive facilities, including the recently launched clubhouse, food and beverage services, a card room and a gymnasium. Members can also avail these facilities with their dependants, while up to six guests will be allowed per member.

The clubhouse offers a lounge, restaurant, café and dining areas, bar, banquet facilities, kids’ zone, billiards and card room, subject to applicable bye-laws and prescribed charges.

“Registration will open on 28 August 2026 at 12:00 AM and remain open till 27 October 2026 at 11:59 PM. Interested applicants can register through the DDA Roshanara Club Membership registration portal,” the DDA said.