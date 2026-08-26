Rs 2.5K crore ADB loan for water projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to improve and modernise the city’s water supply with the help of a Rs 2,500 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), extended through the finance ministry, CM Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has approved two water-supply projects worth around Rs 1,741 crore in the command area of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. Package-1 is worth Rs 805 crore and Package-2 `935 crore. ADB will fund 70% of the projects, with the remaining 30% to be borne by the Delhi government.

The projects will cover around 43.96 sqkm, nine underground reservoir (UGR) command areas and eight Assembly constituencies. Around 836 km of water distribution network will be developed, including nearly 570 km of new or replacement pipelines. Areas such as Mukherjee Nagar, Model Town, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Keshavpuram, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Tri Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Rani Bagh, Wazirpur and Ashok Vihar will benefit.

The aim is to provide pressurised water 24x7 while accounting for every connection and reducing water losses. The system will use Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, instrumentation, smart metering and non-revenue water (NRW) monitoring. A total of 131 District Metered Areas will track water entering the system, reaching consumers and being lost through leakages or other causes.

The projects target a reduction in NRW to 15% through network rehabilitation, accurate metering, and systematic leakage reduction. Around 2.15 lakh household service connections will be covered, with 100% metering to improve transparency and scientific accounting.

The DJB has also approved a project to install smart meters for real-time monitoring and to prevent water loss.