Student politics should go beyond elections, protests, says ABVP state secretary

NEW DELHI: The ABVP-led Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) presented its report card for the 2025-26 academic year at a press conference on Tuesday highlighting several initiatives covering education, examinations, safety, hostels, sports, women’s empowerment, mental health and other basic facilities.

These included the proposed Prerna Bhawan, free Wi-Fi initiatives, more than 1,000 CCTV cameras, examination reforms and efforts to increase postgraduate seats.

DUSU also organised a Student Rights March on issues such as hostel facilities, fire safety and campus infrastructure. It highlighted the initiatives taken for the North-East students, women’s participation in leadership, sports activities organised under ‘Khelo DU’ initiative and affordable food through Atal Canteen.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said that student politics should go beyond elections and protests. He said that the organisation focused on the five ‘P’s: Pravesh, Pariksha, Pathyakram, Parisar and Parinaam.

The union highlighted its works on the varsities’ hostel reforms, safe drinking water, better lighting, women’s U-Special buses and security measures such as Pink Booths and 24×7 PCR patrolling. Mental health awareness was promoted through a walkathon.

The union mentioned the rise in internship opportunities. “More than 1,000 students received DUSU internships in 13 categories, while over 1,300 Faculty of Law students were facilitated with court internships,” they said.