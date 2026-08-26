Varsity tightens security, campaign norms ahead of September 18 DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Tuesday conducted an online meeting involving college principals, deans, directors, hostel authorities, heads of departments, and Delhi Police officials from both North and South campuses to finalise guidelines for the upcoming 2026 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

A statement issued by the university stated that the meeting focused on ensuring a peaceful, orderly, and disruption-free election process while safeguarding academic activities and campus security.

Key regulations articulated during the meeting included restricting campaigning teams to a maximum of five members inside any university or college premises, and activities must not interfere with regular academic functioning.

Male members, except the candidate, will not be permitted inside girls’ colleges or girls’ hostels. Parking of vehicles on roads adjacent to the DU (both campuses) and all affiliated colleges has been strictly prohibited during the election period, with violations attracting legal action.

For enhanced security, Vamika police patrolling vehicles will remain available 24/7. Outside guests will face restrictions in both boys’ and girls’ hostels. Hostel canteens will be closely monitored, and no outside guests will be allowed. Police will maintain entry registers at security barricades to track outside vehicles.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are slated for September 18, and the counting of votes will be held on the next day. The last date for filing nomination papers has been fixed as September 10, the notification signed by the DU registrar said.

The last date for submitting nomination papers along with demand draft of `500 and affidavits is September 10. Scrutiny of the papers will be conducted and the same day, the list will be published by 6 pm.