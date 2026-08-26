Waterlogging hobbles city for second day in row

NEW DELHI: The roads continued to look like small-size lakes for the second consecutive day as heavy rain on Tuesday exposed the capital’s fragile drainage and traffic infrastructure, with several key roads, underpasses, markets and residential colonies inundated.

At the Kishanganj underpass, vehicles were seen struggling to move through the accumulated water, resulting in bottleneck. Two trucks remained stuck for a very long time there, causing traffic jams. In Mahipalpur, water covered large portions of the road, forcing schoolchildren to walk hand-in-hand as they negotiated the flooded stretch.

Outside Safdarjung Hospital, severe waterlogging made vehicular movement difficult, while the road outside AIIMS was in an equally poor condition. The stretch outside RML Hospital, the airport road remained waterlogged, adding to misery of commuters.

The situation was no better in central Delhi. Videos from outside the new Parliament building showed a significant portion of the road submerged. Waterlogging was also reported at Zakhira Underpass, Connaught Place, Sadar Bazaar and Kamla Nagar.