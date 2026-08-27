A Seat at Delhi’s Onam Table

Scroll through Instagram this week, and it is almost impossible to miss the sea of cream-and-gold kasavu sarees, elaborate flower pookalams, and banana leaves crowded with colourful curries. King Mahabali is visiting his people, as the old story goes, and Delhi seems ready to welcome him—with a feast.

Onam, Kerala’s annual harvest festival, is about much more than the legend of a beloved king returning to his kingdom on Thiru Onam. At its heart is the idea of everyone sitting down to eat together, irrespective of caste, religion, or social standing. The Sadya is, quite literally, an edible expression of equality.

That spirit has travelled rather beautifully to Delhi. Writing this column, I have already attended two Onasadyas, with two more still to go. At Nadoo, in Gurugram and Greater Kailash, Chef Shri Bala welcomed us on a torrential afternoon. Delhi was grey and sodden outside; inside, fresh flowers, a vibrant pookalam, and a generous Sadya offered their own kind of sunshine. Shri Bala also shared how the meal changes across Kerala, including the rare appearance of meat in Malabar’s otherwise vegetarian spread.

At Varq at The Taj Mahal Hotel, the experience was more theatrical. The restaurant had been transformed into an ootupura, with staff in crisp kasavu sarees and mundus and a Kathakali dancer adding a touch of Kerala’s performing arts tradition. Then there is Kerala House in Janpath, where the Sadya remains humble, inexpensive, and invariably sold out within minutes. From five-star dining rooms to modest canteens, and from Draavin Canteen and Mahabelly to OMO, Jamun, and Kopparai, Onam has firmly found a place on Delhi’s dining calendar.