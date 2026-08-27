BRICS: Delhi traffic police chalk out plan for smooth movement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has chalked out a detailed traffic management plan for the BRICS Summit to be held in the national capital from September 11 to 13, with arrangements being made to ensure smooth movement of delegates as well as commuters, an official said.

As part of the preparations, the traffic police has held meetings with navigation and cab-hailing platforms, including Google Maps, Ola, Uber and Bharat Taxi, to explore ways to incorporate traffic advisories and diversion plans into their navigation systems, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D K Gupta said.

“The summit will see participation of delegates from several states as well as foreign countries, has national importance and is expected to lead to movement of dignitaries and other participants on important routes across the city,” he said.

The traffic police has identified 22 diversion points as part of the plan. Traffic personnel deployed for the summit will undergo training and be familiarised with designated routes, diversion points and movement plans. They will also assist commuters and facilitate traffic movement during the summit, Gupta said.