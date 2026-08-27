CJP warns Delhi government over school conditions, sets deadline

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stepped up its criticism of the Delhi government, targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alleged poor condition of government schools in Sanjay Colony, Chhatarpur and warning of renewed street protests if promised repairs are not initiated.
The group said it had inspected schools in the locality as part of its “School Thik Karo” campaign and claimed that basic infrastructure and hygiene conditions remained in a “dilapidated” state despite earlier assurances of improvement.
According to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das, residents of Sanjay Colony have collectively set a September 15 deadline for the government to begin repair and construction work.
In a series of posts on X, the CJP alleged that both MCD-run and Delhi government schools in the area continue to function under severely inadequate conditions.
The group claimed classrooms had tin roofs, broken or missing flooring, and unhygienic surroundings, including accumulated garbage on the premises.
Das also referred to CM Rekha Gupta’s previous visit in February, alleging that promises made during the visit had not been fulfilled. “A great river of garbage now welcomes schoolchildren,” he wrote, adding that students continue to study in unsafe and neglected environments.
He further alleged that the schools lacked essential facilities such as functional toilets, libraries, computers and proper mid-day meal arrangements. “We found no adequate learning infrastructure for children from nursery to Class 12.
The situation is unacceptable,” he stated in his posts. The group also warned that it would return to protest if the government failed to initiate visible action before the deadline set by local residents. “We will not remain silent spectators. If work does not begin by September 15, we will be back on the streets,” the organisation said in its statement on social media.
CJP said its inspection was part of a broader campaign to audit public schools and highlight gaps in infrastructure and service delivery in government-run educational institutions.
Left union backs CJP’s September 5 protest march
The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has lent support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi, demanding withdrawal of FIRs against students and an inquiry into alleged pellet and bullet firing during earlier demonstrations. The issues that have prompted the youth mobilisation remain unresolved, with cases still pending against students despite the government’s earlier commitment to withdraw them, AISA president Neha Bora said.