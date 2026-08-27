CJP warns Delhi government over school conditions, sets deadline

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stepped up its criticism of the Delhi government, targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alleged poor condition of government schools in Sanjay Colony, Chhatarpur and warning of renewed street protests if promised repairs are not initiated.

The group said it had inspected schools in the locality as part of its “School Thik Karo” campaign and claimed that basic infrastructure and hygiene conditions remained in a “dilapidated” state despite earlier assurances of improvement.

According to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das, residents of Sanjay Colony have collectively set a September 15 deadline for the government to begin repair and construction work.

In a series of posts on X, the CJP alleged that both MCD-run and Delhi government schools in the area continue to function under severely inadequate conditions.

The group claimed classrooms had tin roofs, broken or missing flooring, and unhygienic surroundings, including accumulated garbage on the premises.