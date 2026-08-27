Court convicts Sukesh for impersonating SC judge

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for impersonating a sitting SC judge and trying to influence a special judge to grant him bail in a corruption case in 2017.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra said the act was a “direct affront” to the independence and sanctity of the judicial process. Arguments on the quantum of sentence will be heard on August 27.

According to the prosecution, Chandrasekhar was in police custody in the corruption case when he gained access to the mobile phone of a police constable, Manjeet. He used it to contact the official landline and mobile phone of special judge Poonam Chaudhary, who was hearing the case.

Chandrasekhar first impersonated the private secretary of a sitting Supreme Court judge and later the judge himself. He sought to persuade Chaudhary to grant him bail at the earliest and threatened her with adverse professional consequences if she did not comply, the prosecution said. The court held Chandrasekhar guilty under Sections 170, 189 and 507 of the IPC. Mishra said the case was not ordinary cheating or impersonation.