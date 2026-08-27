Delhi government to hire consultant for new secretariat building

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to appoint a consultant to prepare the design and detailed plans for its proposed new secretariat building at ITO, officials said on Wednesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 10 acres of land to develop its new secretariat at ITO, which involves shifting of Income Tax Office and redevelopment of areas around Vikas Bhawan.

“We plan to hire a consultant which will prepare a detailed report keeping in mind all the site conditions. The consultant will have to examine existing structures, soil conditions, and environmental aspects,” the official said.

The plan is to demolish and redevelop the Income Tax Office, MSO Building and nearby area to make space for the new high-tech single tower, added. With several of its offices scattered around and limited space available at the Players Building near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the chief minister, her cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats currently operate.

The government has decided to build a new Secretariat at Indraprastha Estate, where the MSO building and Vikas Bhawan, north and south of Vikas Marg, would be redeveloped. Earlier, the PWD had a ‘twin-tower’ concept for the new secretariat, but now it has been changed to a single tower.

“The consultants will survey the area for underground utility lines, trees in the area and design specifications that would be required for the new building,” the plan added. The work has to be completed in 160 days from the time work has been awarded.

Conceived years ago, the project is moving to its preliminary stage as the government plans to bring its various departments to one location that are currently scattered across the city.