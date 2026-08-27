Dreaming And Waking Up

A movement of many

The book brings Gautam into conversations with figures such as Savitribai Phule and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, alongside Guru Ravidas, Meera and even Gautam Buddha.

The book, he says, questions the idea that one person can become “the artist of the movement” or “the scholar of the movement”. A movement is made up of people with different professions, experiences and levels of scholarship, he says.

This idea of collective struggle also informs his views on caste. Gautam believes that while caste has survived for centuries through social structures, the “state” has not taken enough decisive steps towards its “annihilation”. “Caste [system] continues to be reproduced, repackaged and redesigned. Caste and class, language, elitism and scholarship are creating new hierarchies and new categories of people…” Representation, he says, is important because people who have experienced these structures are more likely to understand the need to challenge them.

His argument extends to reservation, which he sees as necessary because historical inequality cannot be erased within one generation. “I am a product of reservation,” Gautam explains. “Without that, I would not have found a place, language, or medium for expression.”

He points to his own family's educational journey — Gautam is the first in his family with a college education — to explain why he believes access cannot be measured simply by giving someone a seat in an institution. It took several generations in his family to reach the kind of educational spaces where he eventually studied, Gautam adds.