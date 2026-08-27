Food safety lapses found at Delhi hotels

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday said it had issued notices to two prominent hotels in Delhi’s Aerocity – JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi – after inspections by officials found multiple food safety, hygiene and licensing violations on their premises.

At the Andaz Delhi hotel, operated by Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd, an FSSAI inspection uncovered several deficiencies, including improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, pest activity, poor sanitation, inadequate food-handler hygiene and improper storage practices. Officials also found around 87 kg of expired sweets, along with an expired cake base and bread packets. The expired sweets were discarded on the spot.

The inspection further detected improper temperature monitoring, poor waste management, inadequate allergen segregation, structural and maintenance issues and lapses in supplier verification.

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian cutting boards were found soaking together in the Anayama Kitchen, while vegetarian burners were allegedly being used to prepare non-vegetarian food in the room-dining kitchen. Cockroaches were found near freezers, with houseflies, mosquitoes and spider webs were detected in the grinding room. A gutka packet was found in the bottling plant.