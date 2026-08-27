Ghaziabad’s Loni under lens for violating pollution norms

NEW DELHI: An inspection in Ghaziabad’s Loni has exposed widespread violations by industrial units operating in the National Capital Region, with all 28 premises inspected by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) found non-compliant with environmental norms. The crackdown led to 16 units being sealed and notices being issued to several others.

The inspection, conducted on August 25 under Operation Clean Air, was aimed at identifying industrial establishments functioning outside the prescribed environmental regulatory framework. Seven CAQM flying squads, accompanied by magistrates, police personnel and officials of the UP Pollution Control Board, conducted the checks.

The scale of violations was significant, and among the 28 premises inspected, 21 were found operating without a valid consent to operate(CTO), which refers to a mandatory environmental clearance for industrial operations. In 14 cases, units were found using unapproved fuels such as wood and coal, while eight premises were operating furnaces without the required air pollution control devices and proper stack or chimney arrangements.

Inspectors also found inadequate pollution control infrastructure, along with instances of open painting and powder-coating activities. Some of the industrial establishments were also found to be operating illegally, further highlighting gaps in enforcement on the ground.

Six preliminary reports or show-cause notices were issued to concerned units, while notices were pasted at another six premises. In some cases, the units were found locked, or occupants had reportedly vacated the premises.