IIT-Delhi probe panel chief recuses, cites personal reason

NEW DELHI: Former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has reportedly recused himself as chairperson of the external inquiry committee set up by IIT-Delhi to probe the death of 31-year-old MSc (Physics) student Rishikesh Kumar, citing prior commitments, sources said on Wednesday. The institute is expected to announce a replacement shortly.

Rishikesh died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex on the IIT-Delhi campus. Police said no suicide note was recovered and are examining counselling records, his mobile phone and other material. An FIR has been registered.

Rishikesh’s death led to protests on the campus, with hundreds of students staging sit-ins for several days. Their demands included an independent inquiry, the resignation of officials handling student welfare, compensation of at least `1 crore for the family and stronger mental health and grievance redress mechanisms. Classes have been suspended during the protests.

IIT-Delhi director Rangan Banerjee announced a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death, review institutional processes, engage with students and faculty and recommend measures to strengthen support systems. The committee was asked to submit its report within two weeks.