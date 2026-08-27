Nepal migrants in Delhi anxious over loved ones back home

NEW DELHI: The ongoing flash floods in Nepal have left a deep emotional impact on Nepal residents and workers living in the city. Many of them are anxiously trying to reach their families amid disrupted communication and uncertain reports from the affected regions.
The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and a surge in the Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border, have caused widespread damage in central Nepal. Bridges, villages and infrastructure have been severely affected, with reports of deaths and hundreds of people missing. At least 95 people have been confirmed dead, while nearly 500, including several Indians, are reported missing.
Delhi is a home to many migrants from Nepal working across restaurants, cafes, bars and homes. Several workers said their families live in different parts of Nepal, including areas close to the flood-hit regions, which added to their anxiety. Even those whose immediate families are safe said they were concerned about friends, neighbours and extended relatives.
“It is very worrying. We are trying to call home again and again, but many calls are not connecting. Everyone back home is also trying to reach each other, but there is confusion because no one knows the full situation yet,” said a worker employed at a restaurant in south Delhi.
At ‘Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen’, which employs several staff members from Nepal, the management said employees were visibly disturbed after news of the floods broke. “Our staff immediately started reaching out to their families.
Even if they are not from the worst-hit areas, they have relatives and friends there,” said Prashant Singh, CEO of the restaurant. He added that the establishment was supporting the staff and allowing flexibility, as many employees were preoccupied with calls and messages from home.
In Hauz Khas, Manish, who moved from Nepal two years ago and now works in the hospitality sector, said the uncertainty had made it difficult to focus on work. “I keep checking my phone constantly. My family is in Pokhara, but we have relatives in affected areas. Some calls are not going through,” he said.
He added that social media videos showing flood damage had increased fear among those living away from home.
Another worker from northern Nepal, who did not wish to be named, said most of the day was spent trying to get updates. “We are just hoping our families are safe. Work is secondary right now,” he said.
Delhi-Kathmandu DTC bus service continues
Delhi Transport Corporation is closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal, and at present there is no disruption in the bus service between Delhi and Kathmandu, a senior transport department official said on Wednesday.