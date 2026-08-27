Nepal migrants in Delhi anxious over loved ones back home

NEW DELHI: The ongoing flash floods in Nepal have left a deep emotional impact on Nepal residents and workers living in the city. Many of them are anxiously trying to reach their families amid disrupted communication and uncertain reports from the affected regions.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and a surge in the Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border, have caused widespread damage in central Nepal. Bridges, villages and infrastructure have been severely affected, with reports of deaths and hundreds of people missing. At least 95 people have been confirmed dead, while nearly 500, including several Indians, are reported missing.

Delhi is a home to many migrants from Nepal working across restaurants, cafes, bars and homes. Several workers said their families live in different parts of Nepal, including areas close to the flood-hit regions, which added to their anxiety. Even those whose immediate families are safe said they were concerned about friends, neighbours and extended relatives.

“It is very worrying. We are trying to call home again and again, but many calls are not connecting. Everyone back home is also trying to reach each other, but there is confusion because no one knows the full situation yet,” said a worker employed at a restaurant in south Delhi.

At ‘Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen’, which employs several staff members from Nepal, the management said employees were visibly disturbed after news of the floods broke. “Our staff immediately started reaching out to their families.