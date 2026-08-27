New Delhi: Drug department flags misleading medicine discount claims, issues advisory to chemists

NEW DELHI: The Drug Control Department of Delhi has issued an advisory to all chemist associations and retail pharmacies across the National Capital Territory, cautioning them against displaying or publicising unrealistic or misleading discount claims on medicines.
The advisory comes amid concerns over promotional boards in some medical stores advertising steep discounts such as “up to 60 per cent, 70 per cent and 80 per cent discounts”, which the department said could mislead consumers about actual pricing.
Quoting the advisory, the department said, “Refrain from displaying or publicising unrealistic, exaggerated, false, misleading or vague claims regarding discounts or prices of medicines or otherwise used for promoting sale of prescription medicines.”
It further stated that while selling medicines below Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is legally permitted, “any discount offered is genuine, transparent and actually available to the customer and is verifiable from the sale bill and purchase records of the firm.”
The advisory also stressed procurement norms, stating, “Such purchases shall be from genuine Drug License Distributors/Wholesalers.”
Referring to the nature of medicines, the department observed, “Medicines are not ordinary consumer goods. They are essential healthcare products directly connected with the health and well-being of patients.” It also stated that, “Procurement, sale or distribution require a higher degree of responsibility, transparency and ethical conduct.”
The department flagged concerns that exaggerated discount claims, particularly those appearing significantly below purchase prices from authorised distributors, could raise questions about the genuineness of procurement sources.
Chemist associations have been asked to sensitise their members and ensure compliance, with the advisory.
Ethical standards
Officials said pharmacies must ensure that any advertised discounts match actual billing records and are supported by transparent documentation, reinforcing that medicines require stricter ethical standards in advertising and sale practices.