New Delhi: Drug department flags misleading medicine discount claims, issues advisory to chemists

NEW DELHI: The Drug Control Department of Delhi has issued an advisory to all chemist associations and retail pharmacies across the National Capital Territory, cautioning them against displaying or publicising unrealistic or misleading discount claims on medicines.

The advisory comes amid concerns over promotional boards in some medical stores advertising steep discounts such as “up to 60 per cent, 70 per cent and 80 per cent discounts”, which the department said could mislead consumers about actual pricing.

Quoting the advisory, the department said, “Refrain from displaying or publicising unrealistic, exaggerated, false, misleading or vague claims regarding discounts or prices of medicines or otherwise used for promoting sale of prescription medicines.”

It further stated that while selling medicines below Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is legally permitted, “any discount offered is genuine, transparent and actually available to the customer and is verifiable from the sale bill and purchase records of the firm.”