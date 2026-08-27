New Delhi: Light showers help traffic movement, seasonal rain average surplus by 35%

NEW DELHI: After a heavy downpour on Tuesday that caused widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions, the capital received light, localised rain on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Traffic remained largely unaffected due to a public holiday and lighter precipitation. However, the weather department issued a yellow alert for Wednesday evening and night, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and light-to-moderate rainfall.

The city has already crossed its seasonal average rainfall of 640.4 mm usually recoded between June 1 and September 31, with the city recording 653.9 mm of rain to date against the normal 484.6 mm, a surplus of 169.3 mm or 35%.

Among major weather stations, Palam has recorded 533.2 mm against a normal of 462 mm, a surplus of 71.2 mm, or 15%. The Ridge has recorded 692.3 mm against a normal of 421.6 mm, marking a surplus of 270.7 mm or 64%.

In the 24 hours period till 8.30 am on Wednesday, the city’s base station at Safdarjung recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall. Palam recorded 5.6 mm, Lodi Road 0.5 mm, Ridge 3.2 mm and Ayanagar 1.5 mm during the period.