New Delhi: PWD plans to repair three key flyovers

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to undertake repair and maintenance work on stretches of three key south Delhi flyovers, including Nehru Nagar, the AIIMS loops and Barapullah Phase 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The Nehru Nagar flyover connects key routes, including Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and the AIIMS roundabout. “The main objective of the repair and rehabilitation of the flyovers is to increase their lifespan and ensure the safety of road users passing over or under them. Over time, infrastructure exposed to high vehicular loads can develop cracks or structural damage,” a PWD official said.

Under the same project, repair work will be carried out on the AIIMS flyover and the loop connecting to the Barapullah Phase 1 flyover. The roads provide an important link between South Delhi and DND, Sarai Kale Khan, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar and adjoining areas.

One of the loops from the AIIMS roundabout connects to the Barapullah Phase 1 and will also be repaired. A tender has been floated to carry out the repair work, estimated to cost Rs 1.3 crore. The project is expected to be completed within four months of the work being awarded, he added.