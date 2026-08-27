Treat waterlogging as disaster: Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: Following a spell of over 100 mm rainfall that brought large parts of the capital to a standstill for two consecutive days this week, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed officials to treat waterlogging as a “disaster” and mount a war-footing response.

Calling for a whole-of-government approach, he asked all departments to work in close coordination on the ground, ensure real-time redressal of complaints, and prioritise swift relief to citizens as several key roads were submerged and traffic movement severely disrupted on two consecutive days.

The L-G gave these directions during a meeting with senior officers to review the situation late Tuesday evening. Tuesday was reportedly the capital’s wettest August day in two years. “Directed that the situation be treated as a disaster requiring a war footing response, with a ‘whole of government’ approach and every department and agency working in complete synergy rather than in silos,” Sandhu said in a post on X on Wednesday.

He asked officials to prioritise complaints raised through the media, social media and other platforms and stressed continuous monitoring.