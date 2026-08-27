Umar, Sharjeel ’20 riots masterminds: Police to Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were “masterminds” of the Delhi riots of 2020 and their fresh bail petitions are “illegal” and an attempt to “mislead”, the police told the Delhi High Court.

Police made the claims while opposing the fresh bail petitions filed by them in the larger conspiracy case connected to the Delhi riots of 2020.

“It is, at the outset, submitted that the present bail proceedings are misconceived and illegal in view of the following grounds elaborated hereinunder; (a) the present Appellant is one of the ‘masterminds’ of the Delhi riots (b) the present bail proceedings are in teeth of the binding directions passed by the SC in the Appellant’s own case in Gulfisha Fatima v. State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi): 2026,” the police affidavit said.

The police further said the accused were trying to “mislead” the court by relying on the Supreme Court judgment in Syed Iftikhar Andrabi v. NIA: 2026, passed in “an unrelated case”, and projecting it as a change in circumstances to maintain their bail petitions.