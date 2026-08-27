‘Women central to all govt schemes’: Delhi CM distributes letters for Lakshmi Yojna

NEW DELHI: Around 2,500 women received approval letters on Wednesday under the Lakshmi Yojna scheme, clearing the way for them to begin receiving `2,500 in monthly financial assistance starting September 1.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed the letters at an event held at Talkatora Stadium, where she said women remained central to all schemes and programmes run by her government.

She described them as akin to Goddess Lakshmi, who strengthens both family and society. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and several cabinet ministers were also present at the event.

According to official figures shared by Rekha Gupta, as many as 9.22 lakh beneficiaries have registered under the scheme so far, of whom 6.52 lakh have completed and submitted their applications.

Eligible beneficiaries will begin receiving Rs 2,500 transferred directly into their bank accounts every month from September 1, with the government describing the assistance as a measure to support women’s everyday needs and strengthen their financial security.

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the scheme, claiming that most women in the capital have been excluded from it. Bharadwaj said,

“People believed that if BJP had promised, every woman in Delhi would receive `2,500 per month, but most women have been excluded from this scheme. The rules within this scheme are so strict that almost no one will benefit from it.”