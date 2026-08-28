Centre takes over Delhi Race Club after demolitions

NEW DELHI: Demolition work at the Delhi Race Club began on Thursday, shortly after the Centre took possession of its 53-acre premises, marking a dramatic end to horse racing activities at the century-old institution.

The Centre took possession of the club on Lok Kalyan Marg after the Patiala House Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea seeking an interim stay on the August 11 eviction order passed by an estate officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Bulldozers demolished several historic structures, including the stables, bookmakers’ ring, winning post, photofinish camera and saddling enclosure, a club official said. “It was a deeply disturbing sight for anyone associated with the club and racing,” a source said.

The club had more than 250 horses. Around 200 have been taken back by their owners, while about 50 remain at the premises. The club has been given time until September 14 to relocate the remaining horses. Renovated in the 1940s, the stables were designed to protect horses from the national capital’s harsh summer while ensuring ventilation.

The legal dispute began in March when the Land and Development Office directed the club to vacate the government land, citing public purposes.

The club’s main appeal is scheduled for final disposal on September 26.

Encroachments removed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday removed encroachments from heritage monument sites in Zamrudpur village, South Delhi, in a joint drive conducted with police assistance. Over 60 MCD staff demolished unauthorised structures, including walls, a godown and cattle-rearing structures, and removed three iron gates obstructing access.