Delhi Police bust Pakistan-linked espionage module, arrest couple accused of aiding ISI operatives

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an ISI-based Pakistan espionage module with the arrest of a young couple. Both were working for Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) since 2024 through social media.

Indian SIM cards were procured by them and sent to Pakistan via Dubai for the usage of PIOs. They were tasked to provide sensitive information and recruit individuals for reconnaissance of cantonment areas at different locations in India.

According to police, they got information which revealed that the module had recruited some local individuals in Delhi for logistic support and procured Indian SIM Cards through them. Further, Whatsapp was being used on these numbers from Pakistan to collect sensitive/secret information pertaining to Indian defence.

The team identified members of the module leading to arrest of Sahil, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan. On Forensic analysis of his mobile phone, incriminating chats with Pakistani agents were found.

On further interrogation, it transpired that in 2024, Sahil come in contact with a Pakistani agent on Instagram through his friend Sameera, with whom he later got married with. The Pakistani agent then introduced Sahil and Sameera to a PIO. Gradually, the PIO cultivated Sahil and Sameera and convinced them to work for the PIO Network against which they were assured financial gains, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Nara Chaitanya said.

Sahil and Sameera were asked to extend logistic support to PIO network in Delhi and recruit more individuals for espionage and field operations. In 2024 and 2025, Sahil & Sameera sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan via Dubai for which they were paid Rs. 30,000 by Pakistani handlers.