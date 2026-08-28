Delhi PWD Minister reviews waterlogging in NDMC areas, warns officials

NEW DELHI: Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday reviewed recent waterlogging incidents in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area and directed officials to fix responsibility if such incidents recur due to negligence.

A meeting was held at the NDMC Conference Hall with chief engineers and heads of concerned departments. Singh reviewed vulnerable and waterlogging-prone locations, focusing on preparedness for heavy rainfall and uninterrupted civic services.

Taking to X, Singh said strict directions had been issued to take action against officials concerned if waterlogging occurred again. He said officials found responsible for negligence or lack of preparedness would face action.

Singh directed senior engineering officers to personally inspect major drainage and sewerage networks, pumping stations, dewatering points and other critical infrastructure to identify gaps. Officials and field staff were asked to remain present on the ground during rainfall for quick response.

NDMC was also directed to prepare location-specific action plans and permanent solutions for vulnerable points, besides exploring rainwater harvesting pits, and other measures.