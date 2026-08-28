Govt working toward new Indira Gandhi university campus at Narela hub: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said her government was actively working towards providing the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) with a new campus in the proposed education hub in Narela.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the induction programme-2026 at the university, the chief minister said the proposed campus would enable more students to pursue higher education there.

“We want to make sure that not just 1,000, but a larger number of students from Delhi and across the country can study here,” she said, adding that her government was actively working towards providing IGDTUW with a new campus in the proposed education hub in Narela.

Established in 2013, IGDTUW was Asia’s first government-run women’s technical university. It challenged the perception that technical education was a male-dominated field, she said, adding, “I am sure our daughters will lead in all fields. I want to congratulate them in advance.”

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Education Minister Ashish Sood were also present at the event. Sood said IGDTUW had established a name for itself in innovation and technology. Students of the university had secured packages worth crores of rupees through their dedication and hard work, he said.

“We need to understand what patriarchy is. We cannot smash patriarchy through hashtags. It will be smashed when daughters of IGDTUW sit in front of computer screens and write AI algorithms for India’s security system,” the minister said. He added that empowering women through education and technology was key to challenging traditional gender stereotypes.

PhD process begins for FYUP students

Delhi University on Thursday invited applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session from students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy.

The registration process began on Thursday and will remain open until September 6, according to a public notice issued by the university’s admission branch. Eligible students from the University of Delhi and its colleges can apply through the university’s PhD admission portal. Candidates will appear for a test.