IIT-Delhi lists measures to reduce academic stress

NEW DELHI: Facing heightened scrutiny over student well-being, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi issued a detailed statement asserting that student welfare remains at the heart of its academic ecosystem, with several measures in place to reduce stress, strengthen mental-health support and improve grievance redressal.

The institute pointed to its 2025 curriculum overhaul as a key intervention. “First-semester credit loads have been reduced, life-skills courses

introduced and first-year departmental classes capped at 30-60 students. Weekend examinations have been minimised and, from 2024-25, the minimum CGPA requirement for the BTech degree was scrapped,” IIT Delhi said in its statement.

The institute said students have access to round-the-clock mental-health support, including counsellors and psychiatrists, with experts from AIIMS and VIMHANS involved. External mental-health treatment is fully reimbursed, while an emergency response protocol and Academic Unit Wellness Committees are intended to provide additional layers of support.

Indian Institute of TechnologyDelhi also highlighted its expanding mentorship network. The ‘UG Buddy Programme’ has been extended to postgraduate and international students, while faculty-student interaction is facilitated through semester-wise meetings, office hours, project guidance and Class Committee feedback. On academic difficulties, the institute said that its Academic Progress Group has provided evening tutoring and credit-backlog support since 2023.