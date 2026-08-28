‘Khatri likely helped Bishnoi gang get arms’

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a key operative of a Pakistan-based illegal arms trafficking and terror module allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, officials said on Thursday.

The accused reportedly acted as an intermediary for jailed gang members and helped arrange illegal foreign-made firearms and ammunition for the gang. In continuation of an investigation of a case of Arms Act and UAPA linked to the international arms trafficking and terror module of Pakistan-based Shahbaz Ansari, Deepak Khatri alias Deepak Nanda, 45, of Paschim Vihar has been arrested.

The accused was detained at the IGI Airport police station in pursuance of a look out circular notice issued in this case. He was found actively associated with this arm trafficking module and Bishnoi. Till now, 18 accused persons have been arrested and 32 sophisticated foreign made arms & ammunition—including two sub machine guns and 363 live cartridges—have been recovered in this case.