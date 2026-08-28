L-G approves Level 12 pay rank for 23 principals at Directorate of Education

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the promotion of principals of the Directorate of Education, GNCTD, to the post of deputy director of education in Level 12 of the pay matrix with immediate effect for vacancy years 2025 and 2026.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for the promotion of Principals to the post of Deputy Director of Education was held at the UPSC on 06.08.2026.

The UPSC subsequently forwarded the DPC’s recommendations to the Directorate of Education. As the L-G is the appointing authority for the Group ‘A’ post of Principal, the file was placed before him for approval, following clearance by the Chief Secretary.

The last DPC for this post was held on July 1 last year, filling 16 vacancies for the year 2024. With the present DPC covering the years 2025 and 2026 and following the L-G’s approval, 23 Principals now stand promoted to the post of Deputy Director of Education.

The promotion marks a significant elevation in responsibility, moving officers from managing a single school to overseeing multiple institutions and shaping district-wide education policy. It positions experienced educators to influence curriculum implementation, resource allocation and quality standards across an entire district or zone, rather than a single campus alone.