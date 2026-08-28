Raksha Bandhan rush triggers traffic gridlock in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Major traffic snarls were reported across several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening ahead of Raksha Bandhan, leaving commuters stuck in long queues and causing severe inconvenience.

Traffic was particularly affected in ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate, Laxmi Nagar, Hari Nagar and Kondli, with several major arterial roads witnessing bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Shabana Bano, a Mayur Vihar resident, said it took her around 40 minutes to cover the seven-kilometre distance from her office to home, a journey that normally takes about 15 minutes. “The traffic situation from ITO to Mayur Vihar was pathetic,” she said, adding that the stretch towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was heavily congested.

Traffic towards Noida via Akshardham was also affected. “The Akshardham route to Noida was blocked and it took half an hour just to cross the Akshardham flyover. The Laxmi Nagar route was also showing additional travel time,” Bano said.

The Delhi Police issued an advisory stating that increased pedestrian and vehicular movement was expected around Anand Vihar ISBT, Road No. 56, NH-9 and Vikas Marg in view of Raksha Bandhan festival on Thursday and Friday.