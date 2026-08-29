61-km drain corridor in Delhi to ease congestion

NEW DELHI: To reduce traffic congestion, the Delhi government is mulling plans to hire a private consultant to construct a 61-km elevated corridor along the Najafgarh drain connecting Wazirabad to north Delhi.

The government had announced the project in February this year. The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a project plan. “The stretch is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours, causing heavy traffic,” an official said.

Roads will be developed from Chhawla to Basaidarapur along both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 km, totalling 54.83 km across both banks. Further, a 5.94-km two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge.

The primary objective of the project is to reduce congestion on major roads and cut travel time and fuel consumption.